BBNaija All Stars: ‘It needs to end’, Knocks trail jury system after Seyi escapes eviction again





Knocks have come the way of the jury system introduced in the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition with many slamming it for being biased.

In the latest eviction show held on Sunday, housemates Seyi and Uriel were pitted against each other after racking up the least number of votes.

It was reminiscent of last week were Seyi and Princess made the bottom two and Princess, despite having more votes than Seyi, got evicted.

Social media went agog when the latest jury consisting of Laycon, Teddy A and Diane Russet toed the line of the previous jury to have Seyi, who again scored the least number of votes, saved on the show.

Many claimed Uriel didn’t deserve the eviction compared to Seyi, calling for an end to the jury system.

See reactions below:

The use of Jury is nonsense and Rubbish. Uriel was carrying the show more than Seyi. Now she got evicted Big brother should fix up #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/CJYwuNPzZq — JayNaija (@Jaynaija) August 13, 2023

Twice in a row,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper