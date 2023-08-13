Coup: Disadvantages of using military force to remove Niger junta outweigh benefits – Labour





…Tells ECOWAS to listen to people’s advice

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Sunday said despite its opposition to military rule, the disadvantages in the use of military force to remove the military junta in Niger Republic outweigh the benefits.

The NLC also told the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to listen to the wise counsel of people before rushing into decisions that will have adverse consequence on member states.

This is as the Labour has warned the authorities of ECOWAS not to allow themselves to be used by forces outside the regional body or the African continent.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Sunday.

NLC recalled that at the end of the second extraordinary summit of the Authority of ECOWAS (Committee of Heads of State/Governments) on Thursday, August 10, 2023, it issued a terse statement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper