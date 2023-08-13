Emefiele must not be made scapegoat – Tunde Bakare 





The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare said the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele must not be made a scapegoat by the Federal Government over the monetary policies made by the apex bank under his leadership.

Bakare stated this during a State of the Nation Broadcast, themed, “Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,” delivered at the church at Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

He noted that, even though the Emefiele, may have made wrong judgement in the management of Nigeria’s monetary policy, he must not be made a scapegoat by the Federal Government.

According to him, considering the provisions of the CBN Act 2007, there is every possibility that the erstwhile CBN governor did not act without presidential authorization.

Bakare said Emefiele should be prosecuted if found guilty of any crime, noting that the events before the 2023 presidential election points to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper