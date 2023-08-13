GANI ADAMS TO ABDULRASAQ: Prevail on Emir of Ilorin against instigating religious conflict





By Dickson Omobola

The Aare OnaKakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Sunday, urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State to prevail on the Emir of Ilorin, Justice Ibrahim Gambari (retd), to advise fanatics against instigating religious conflict.

Adams, who insisted that Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution frowns against the adoption of a religion by a state, said religious faith was a personal affair.

Adams, in a letter titled: ‘RELIGIOUS FANATICISM: Clear and present danger in Ilorin,’ added that Christians, Muslims and traditionalists don’t serve a God of destruction and darkness, but a God of tolerance, invention, creativity and light.

The letter reads: “Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution states: The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as ‘State Religion.’

“It is because of this legal truism that I want to bring to your notice a clear and present danger in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, which may lead to an implosion…





