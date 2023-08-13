Hardship in the Land: Suicides spike





82 cases recorded in Lagos in seven months – LASEMA

By Esther Onyegbula

Hardship in the land compounded by the removal of petrol subsidy has pushed more Nigerians below the poverty line. Consequently, suicides have risen sharply.

The latest is the case of a yet-to-be-identified man who jumped into Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos State on Tuesday.

Frantic efforts by operatives of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and Marine Police to rescue the victim were unfruitful.

His body was recovered on Wednesday by emergency services.

Similarly, last month, a young man identified as Saifullahi committed suicide over his inability to pay the N250,000 debt he allegedly owed in Shata village, Bosso local government area of Niger State.

The ugly incident left the community in a state of shock.

Saifullahi’s body was found hanging from a rope in his bedroom by his neighbors.

In a similar development, in June 2023, Samuel Adegoke, a…





