He gave his friend’s fiance a mind-blowing wedding gift!





A group of us were having this heated conversation about how fickle men really were and how ready they always were to have a fling whenever the opportunity presented itself, no matter how serious their current relationship was. Phil disagreed but was reluctant to discuss details in front of so many listeners.

So I cornered him later. What happened to him all those years ago, he smirked, still leaves a dirty smile on his face whenever he remembers. His story; “I’d always envied Festus in spite of the fact that we were good friends. He had the good looks that girls easily went for, on top of which, he was a co-owner of a finance house in the era of the proliferation of finance houses. His two cars were none of your tokunbo variety and he also had a bevy of sexy girlfriends to boot.”

“Most of them were in the banking business like Festus whilst I worked in a Federal Ministry. But we’d been friends since our university days and our relationship worked. He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper