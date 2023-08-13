ill- Health: l’m not yet back, still on medical vacation, Akeredolu tells Nigerians





— Disowns video circulating on social media

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has said that he’s still on medical vacation and not yet back in the country.

Akeredolu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, disowned a video circulating on social media showing his arrival from his medical vacation.

Olatunde in a statement said that the governor is still in Germany, focussing on his full recovery.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

“Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper