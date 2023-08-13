Int’l Youth Day: Group restates commitment to youths’ optimal health, development





…to hold Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, “EKO 2023,” Aug 16-19

By Adeola Badru

The Society for Adolescent and Young Person Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), has restated its commitment to promoting optimal health, well-being and development of adolescents and young people in the country.

The group, in a statement yesterday, said it was out to address the critical gap in adolescent health, adding that it is a strategic national platform for advancing the health and development of adolescents and young people in Nigeria and the foremost advocate for positive youth development, quality healthcare, and the realization of individual potential of every young person in Nigeria.

It added: “Recognizing health as a comprehensive concept that extends beyond the mere absence of disease, SAYPHIN advocates for holistic well-being, spanning physical, mental, and social dimensions. Adolescents and young people’s health and development have far-reaching…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper