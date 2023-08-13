‘MARGINALIZING’ MINISTERIAL LIST: S/East blows hot, mulls legal action





By Nnamdi Ojiego, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Steve Oko & Chinonso Alozie

Political leaders and socio-cultural organizations from the South-East geo-political zone have tackled President Bola Tinubu over perceived lopsidedness in the ministerial nominations, describing his action as a calculated attempt to continue the marginalization of Ndigbo.

The Igbo leaders accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of a deliberate policy to exclude the region from Nigeria’s political equation and further the marginalization from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped.

The Senate, last week, screened and confirmed 48 ministerial nominees.

The list has been generating angry reactions particularly, from the South-East leaders who alleged marginalization of the zone by the President.

According to the list, apart from each of the 36 states and the FCT getting one nominee as prescribed by the Constitution, North-West and South-West geopolitical zones got three extra…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper