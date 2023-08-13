Nembe Crisis: Indigenes commend security operatives for rescuing community from hoodlums





…urge fleeing residents to return home

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

SOME chiefs and indigenes of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Egbetokun Olukayode, and other security agencies for coming to the rescue of the community in dislodging hoodlums that have been terrorizing the community.

A detachment of Mobile Policemen ,PMF, and SWAT operatives from Force Headquarters, Abuja had stormed the troubled community in Saturday and some Arms and ammunition were recovered and suspects arrested.

The Bayelsa Police Command Spokesman SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the operations in a statement on Sunday, described as misleading, information being circulated on social media platforms, that armed thugs dressed in Police Uniforms invaded Nembe Bassambiri community, on 12 August 2023.

He said the sting operation was conducted professionally, based on the standard operating procedure of the…





