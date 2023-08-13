NIGER COUP: Nigeria must not fight surrogate war against any African country — Okpaku





•‘We’re not going to be used by France to regain indefensible benefit’

By Charles Kumolu, DEPUTY EDITOR

As Nigerians remain apprehensive over the threat by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to use military options in restoring democratic governance in Niger Republic, a strategic expert, Dr Joseph Okpaku Snr, in this interview, suggests measures for de-escalation of tension among parties. He proposes alternatives to the options being considered by the regional group.

Okpaku is also a renowned scholar, author, publisher and one of the most respected African intellectuals in the world.

ECOWAS under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu seems persistent in using the military option to restore civil rule in Niger Republic…

We have a sudden crisis that is taking place in the midst of so many other crises in Nigeria. At home, we are preoccupied with so many problems—the economy, unemployment, poverty, high cost of living, insecurity and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper