Niger coup: Tinubu aiming to import crisis into Nigeria for political reasons – PDP





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused President Bola Tinubu-led government of aiming to import crisis into Nigeria for political reasons.

The party made the remarks in its reaction to the deployment of standby military troops to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who said this in Abuja, on Sunday accused the President and his party were trying to plunge the nation into a needless war with a brotherly nation in a desperate bid to cling to power.

Ologunagba said, “The PDP observes that the insistence by the APC administration to draft Nigerian soldiers into Niger Republic in defiance to the disapproval by the National Assembly and Nigerians across board, validates apprehensions in the public domain of ulterior motives by the Tinubu-led APC to import crisis and destabilize our nation for political reasons.

“While the PDP frowns at unconstitutional change of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper