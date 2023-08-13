NIGER: Tinubu, ‘Commander-in-Chief’ without ‘troops’, By Dele Sobowale





“The worst thing that can happen to a leader is to look back; and find that nobody is following” – US President Lyndon B Johnson, 1908-1973.

Talk is cheap. Nigeria is not Lagos. Presidents don’t talk first and think later. Those are three pieces of advice President Bola Tinubu should bear in mind whenever making announcements. Nigeria has recorded another first in national history. Tinubu has become the first Commander-In- Chief, who declared war – without the troops to carry out his instructions. The ‘Emperor of ECOWAS’ has been disrobed by his own Senate and many other Nigerians. That is what you get when you take decisions before thinking of the consequences.

Certainly, he has achieved some of what he set out to do. Officially, Nigerian-Niger borders have been closed. In reality, only the big trucks, trailers and tankers have been caught temporarily stranded. The border with Niger is the most porous in Nigeria – with more than 100 illegal entry points. In…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper