Photos: Jamie Foxx steps out in public for first time since ‘antisemitic’ apology post





Jamie Foxx made a special outing in Los Angeles for the first time since he issued a public apology over an “antisemitic” controversial post.

According to a report in PageSix, the “They Cloned Tyrone” star, 55, was photographed with his ex Kristin Grannis as they ran errands on Thursday.

Foxx wore a black Amiri long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers for the outing.

Meanwhile, Grannis — who is mom to the Oscar winner’s youngest daughter Annalise, 14 — wore an orange hoodie and sweatpants.

The sighting is the first time paparazzi has snapped Foxx since his Instagram post about Jesus created an uproar online last week.

The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Many, including Jennifer Aniston, “liked” the message. However, the “Friends” alum, 54, later denied that she supported the post.

