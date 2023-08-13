Photos: Jamie Foxx steps out in public for first time since ‘antisemitic’ apology post

Jamie Foxx made a special outing in Los Angeles for the first time since he issued a public apology over an  “antisemitic” controversial post. 

According to a report in PageSix, the “They Cloned Tyrone” star, 55, was photographed with his ex Kristin Grannis as they ran errands on Thursday.

image 264 Photos: Jamie Foxx steps out in public for first time since ‘antisemitic’ apology post

Foxx wore a black Amiri long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a pair of white sneakers for the outing.

Meanwhile, Grannis — who is mom to the Oscar winner’s youngest daughter Annalise, 14 — wore an orange hoodie and sweatpants.

image 266 Photos: Jamie Foxx steps out in public for first time since ‘antisemitic’ apology post

The sighting is the first time paparazzi has snapped Foxx since his Instagram post about Jesus created an uproar online last week.

image 265 Photos: Jamie Foxx steps out in public for first time since ‘antisemitic’ apology post

The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Many, including Jennifer Aniston, “liked” the message. However, the “Friends” alum, 54, later denied that she supported the post.

“This…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

