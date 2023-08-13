Tension in Immigration over plans to extend service of Acting Comptroller General





By Efe Onodjae

Tension has gripped officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration service over perceived plans by the Federal government to extend the tenure of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola for another six months which is seen as a gross violation of civil service rules in the country.

Recall that in May 30th President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointed Carol Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, a retired officer, as the Acting Comptroller-General. The decision by the president sent shockwaves throughout the nation, with many Nigerians raising concerns over what they perceive as an unlawful act as two other senior officials of the service were seemingly overlooked for the prestigious position.

Her appointment was expected to last for three months which will expire in August. However, according to sources, there are strong indications that she wants it extended for another 6 months. This does not sit well with top officials officers and men of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper