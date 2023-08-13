UAE denies sending weapons to Sudan





The United Arab Emirates Sunday denied a report claiming weapons were found in its aid shipments to refugees of the Sudan war, arguing it “does not take sides” in the conflict.

Fighting since April 15 between the forces of rival Sudanese generals vying for power has killed at least 3,900 people, according to conservative estimates by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Observers say that both army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are supported by foreign powers, with neighbouring Egypt backing Burhan and the UAE providing support for Daglo.

In a statement on Sunday, UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said “the UAE has not supplied arms and ammunition to any of the warring parties in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict”.

A report on Thursday by US publication the Wall Street Journal cited officials in Uganda who said they had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper