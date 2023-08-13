We’ll sanitize, digitalize Ministry of Lands – Enugu new Commissioner





By Anayo Okoli

THE newly appointed Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Prince Ezeh has assumed office with a pledge to sanitize and digitalize the ministry with the aim of boosting the state’s internal generated revenue.

Prince Lawrence Ezeh who came to the ministry Friday promised to work assiduously to ensure that the State attains greater economic stability.

The Commissioner, who arrived the ministry at exactly 4:.27pm, was welcomed by cheerful and elated staff whose expressed their readiness to cooperate with him to achieve his target in the ministry.

The new Commissioner was ushered into his office by the Permanent Secretary, Rev. Sr. Josephine Aniagolu, accompanied by other directors.

In a meeting with the staff shortly after his resumption, the Commissioner told them that in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s mandate, every staff of the ministry must be diligent with his/her duty so that collectively, the state would be better for…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper