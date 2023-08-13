Why I killed my brother’s children – Man confesses in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A man identified as Taye Agbaje has reportedly killed his younger brother’s two children inside a bush in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was reliably gathered that Taye, on Saturday, August 6, went to his sibling’s house at Kemta Abata in Abeokuta, took away the two girls on his bike and later murdered them with a cutlass.

It was further gathered that the father of the children, Idowu Agbaje, who was not at home when Taye came for the kids, started searching for them when he returned home in the evening.

He alerted members of the community, who told him they saw the two girls on his brother’s motorcycle during the day.

Residents of Kemta Abata expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect does not live within the community.

A source in the community, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that Taye is presently in police custody.

