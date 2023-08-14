Army begins combat proficiency competition in Abia





. Restates commitment to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity

By Steve Oko

The 82 Division of the Nigeria Army has commenced Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition at 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State.

This is as the Division has re-stated its commitment in collaboration with other security agencies within its area of responsibility to secure lives and property in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Declaring the one-week competition open Monday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigeria Army, Major Gen. Hassan Taiwo Dada, said that the high premium placed by the Nigeria Army on the training of its personnel, underscored the competition.

He noted that the exercise was coming one month after the Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers competition.

This, he said, “emphasizes the importance the Nigerian Army places on training at the tactical level as a critical building block of leadership for the operational and strategic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper