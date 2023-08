Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has emerged as the new Head of House.

Eke also became the first female Head of House in the ongoing show.

Biggie announced her as HoH following Monday’s arena games.

As Head of House, Eke is immune from eviction this week.

This means she is guaranteed a place in Biggie’s house for one more week.

The post BBNaija All Stars: Mercy Eke emerges new Head of House appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper