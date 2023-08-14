BBNaija All Stars: Mercy picks BFFs as first female HOH, Alex bags immunity





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has emerged as the Head of House for week 4 and the first female winner of the title after a tense battle that lasted for more than five hours.

Mercy also chose Frodd, Angel, Doyin, and Whitemoney as the BFFs (friends for the week) who will stay in the Head of House room with her as well as enjoy its privileges.

Mercy is immune from eviction alongside Alex who won the black envelope challenge.

She becomes the fourth Head of House for this season after Adekunle, Kiddwaya, and Ike.

Mercy was announced as HoH following Monday’s arena games.

In the drama-filled Head of House games that lasted for more than five hours, Mercy defeated Doyin and NeoEnergy–who withdrew in the final round.

The mentally taxing and physically strenuous game saw Neo, Adekunle, Soma, Pere, Mercy, and Doyin qualifying for the second round of the game after they all emerged winners of the first round in which they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper