Coup: Dialogue, diplomacy remain panacea, ActionAid tells ECOWAS

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS Niger Republic coup plotters refuse to relinquish power to President Mohamed Bazoum, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, weekend, told the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, that dialogue and diplomacy remain panacea to the Niger Republic debacle.

This was stated by the Vice Chair, AAN, Imoni Amarere, while answering questions during a press conference organised by the General Assembly of ActionAid Nigeria after her Annual General Meeting to review the state of the nation held in Abuja.

Amarere pointed out that Nigeria needs to be concerned about the coup in Niger Republic basically as a border country, gateway to the Sahel region, and route through which terrorists penetrate through to Nigeria northern regions to compound insecurity in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in an address read by the former Board Chair, AAN, Prof Patricia Donli, the General Assembly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper