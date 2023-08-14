Expose, arrest, prosecute those inciting military to overthrow Tinubu, MURIC urges Army





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Nigerian Army to expose, arrest, and prosecute individuals who are inciting the military to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The call came in response to the army’s revelation that certain factions have been goading it to stage a coup, citing soldiers’ welfare and the recent coup in Niger as justification.

In a statement issued on Monday, MURIC commended the army for standing firm against these insidious efforts.

Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of MURIC, expressed his stance, saying, “We hereby commend the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for refusing to succumb to the instigation of coup zealots.

“We urge the military to expose, arrest, and prosecute those inciting it to topple the legitimate administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Akintola further emphasized the importance of democracy and the dangers of military rule.

He warned Nigerians of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper