Fresh fuel price hike looms as landing cost rises by 37.4%





•Marketers blame sustained rise in crude oil price, exchange rate

By Udeme Akpan & Ediri Ejoh

There are strong indications that pump price of petrol is expected to record another round of increases, the third within 10 weeks as oil marketers hint that the landing cost of petrol has risen month-on-month, MoM, by 37.4 per cent to N632.17 per litre in July 2023, from N460 per litre in June 2023.

The landing cost excludes other additional costs which includes deport related charges, transportation logistics and marketers’ margin, which would combine to bring delivery at filling stations at nearly N700/litre.

Sources around oil marketers told Financial Vanguard that the landing cost for August is expected to rise further as the factors that propelled the rise in July figures have worsened as at last week.

Giving further insight, they said foreign exchange has been a major concern where scarcity has persisted while exchange rate has also continued…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper