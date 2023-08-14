FRSC arrests 281,421 road traffic offenders in 6 months





By Fortune Eromosele, with Agency Report

At least 281,421 traffic offenders were arrested between January and June 2023 across the country.

The Spokesman, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that those arrested committed 307,554 offences.

He listed the offences to include driving with worn-out or expired tyres, dangerous driving, use of phones while driving, over-speeding, route violation, overloading and failure to use a seatbelt.

“The Corps arrested no fewer than 281,421 for committing 307,554 offences across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,’’ he said.

ACM Kazeem also stated that the use of body cameras by FRSC’s operatives since 2021 had helped it to leverage technology to improve its field operations.

The technology, he added, had also helped to curtail violations of traffic rules and regulations and had been effective during patrol and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper