GOC tasks officers on improved physical fitness over insecurity





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General. Jamal Abdulssalam, has charged officers and soldiers of the division to improve on their physical fitness to response to security challenges confronting the nation.

Abdulssalam gave the charge yesterday in his remarks at the opening ceremony of 6 Division Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition 2023 in Ibagwa barracks in Abak local government Area of Akwa Ibom State .

Abdulssalam, who is also the Land Component Commander Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe, was represented by the Division Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Lawal.

He said the competition was organised to build the troops’ individual and collective capacities in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff.

“The sole objective of this competition therefore are to improve your combat proficiency, physical fitness, enhance your leadership traits, organisational…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper