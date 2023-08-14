How man killed his 2 nieces in Ogun bush





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A man identified as Taye Agbaje has reportedly killed his younger brother’s two children in a bush in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was gathered that Taye, on August 6, went to his sibling’s house at Kemta Abata in Abeokuta, took away the two girls on his bike and later killed them with a cutlass.

It was also gathered that the father of the children, Idowu Agbaje, who was not at home when Taye came for the kids, started searching for them when he returned home in the evening.

He alerted members of the community, who told him they saw the two girls on his brother’s motorcycle during the day.

Residents of Kemta Abata expressed shock over the incident, saying the suspect does not live within the community.

A source in the community, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that Taye was presently in police custody.

In a viral video, Agbaje said he macheted the two girls, Promise, nine years, and her seven-year-old…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper