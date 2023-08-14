I bathed with human head to boost my business — 26-yr-old suspect





A 26-year-old suspected ritualist and fraudster, Franklin Akinyosuyi, arrested with human head and other parts, said untold hardship and low patronage caused his involvement in rituals.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police’s anti-crime section attached to Funmbi-Fagun police Station, in Ondo town, the headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

Akinyosuyi, who was paraded with five other suspects at the Akure headquarters of the Police Command in Ondo State on Sunday, said his business was threatened by low patronage, hence his actions which was meant to boost his business.

He told newsmen that the human head was discovered in his rented apartment located in Elewuro area of the community.

The suspect, who exonerated the landlord and confirmed the ownership of all the items found in his possession, said that he bought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper