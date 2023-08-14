I’m not a ritualist, I removed my ex-lover’s body parts to cover up — Footballer





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The 47-year-old footballer, Bankole Oginni, arrested for killing his ex-lover, Bosede Adejoro, in Akure, the Ondo state capital has denied being a ritualist.

Bankole, told newsmen when paraded alongside some suspected criminals that she slumped a few minutes after offering her soft drinks.

Oginni while speaking with journalists during his parade at the Police headquarters in Akure,

The deceased visited my place on Saturday after calling me the previous day that she needs my help. She was my ex-lover and I have been rendering assistance to her whenever she asked for it.

” I told her to meet me at my parent’s house and she was about to take the soft drinks I offered her when she slumped and I was so scared.

He said that the deceased barely entered his house when she slumped, some few minutes after offering her soft drinks.

According to him, he was scared when the woman slumped and he decided to pour hot water on her body to resuscitate…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper