INFLATION: What FG, CBN should do beyond raising rates –ICSAN  





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, has advised the Federal Government, FG, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find other means of reining in inflation beyond raising the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR.

Speaking at a media interactive session in Lagos, the President/Chairman of Council, ICSAN, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo, noted that CBN has increased MPR about four times by a total of about 225 basis points this year with little or no impact on inflation.

Her words: “I think this year alone CBN has increased MPR about four times by a total of about 225 basis points. That is huge. But what do we see? Has it had any impact on inflation? I will say no.

“So I think that it is very important for CBN to look beyond this orthodox method because it doesn’t look like it is working for us. I believe that the government should look beyond the management of interest rates to curb inflation.

“There are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper