IPOB distributes flyers in South-East to signal end of sit-at-home





Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has commenced the distribution of flyers across the South-East to notify residents of the cancellation of Monday’s sit-at-home in the region.

IPoB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the sit-at-home directive was dead, adding that anyone caught enforcing the order would be dealt with.

Powerful explained that the flyer distribution initiative to announce the cancellation enjoys the blessings of Nnamdi Kanu, IPoB leader.

Recall that on July 28, Kanu declared an end to the weekly sit-at-home in the South-East.

“This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over Biafraland conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement cancelling Monday sit-at-home,” the statement from Powerful reads.

He added that “The good people of Biafra” should be informed “that sit-at-home is not only dead but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper