Iran arrests eight ‘foreigners’ after fatal shooting at Shiite shrine





Iranian security forces have arrested eight foreign suspects after detaining a gunman in the killing of one person at a Shiite Muslim shrine, state media reported on Monday.

The attack came less than a year after a mass shooting at the same holy site, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province in Iran’s south.

“Eight people suspected of links with the terrorist attack… have been arrested,” according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website, quoting Fars province chief justice Kazem Mousavi.

“All the people arrested are foreigners,” Mousavi said, without elaborating.

The eight are in addition to the main suspect arrested on Sunday night after the attack. Mizan identified him as Rahmatollah Nowruzof from Tajikistan.

Sunday’s shooting wounded eight people, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Windows were left shattered by bullets, and blood stained the ground in a courtyard of the arched and colonnaded complex after the shooting.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper