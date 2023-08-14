Kogi Decides: Rising stakes, hurdles before 18 candidates





Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

By Boluwaji Obahopo

WITH the Kogi 2023 governorship election exactly three months away, the jostle for Governor Yahaya Bello’s seat has gathered steam. Unfolding intrigues are bound to hold residents spell-bound till the end.

Mr. Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; Usman Ododo of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC; Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Congress, SDP; Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Olayinka Braimoh of the Action Alliance, AA; and Usman Jibrin of Accord are some of the candidates who are already caught in the web of intrigues and politicking for the Kogi top job.

There have been political scheming and manoeuvring with major political candidates across party and ethnic divides taking their game to the grassroots.

The question of ethnic divides along senatorial districts is still a serious issue. The rivalry between Governor Bello and the candidate of the social Democratic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper