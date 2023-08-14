Stock market records marginal gain





…as investors await Tier-1 banks’ half year earnings

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian stock market last week recorded marginal gain fueled by MTN Nigeria Plc and other banking stocks.

This is coming as investors continued to reposition their portfolios based on the assessment of some companies’ half year 2023, H1’23, earnings report.

Precisely, the Nigeria Exchange Limited, NGX, All- Share Index, ASI, recorded a 0.2% gain to close at 65,325.37 points from 65,198.08 points the previous week.

Another stock market gauge, NGX market capitalization, rose by N93 billion to close at N35.572 trillion from N35.479 trillion the previous week.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date, MtD, and Year-to-Date, YtD, returns were slightly higher at +1.5% and +27.5%, respectively.

Elsewhere, weak activity levels persisted on the bourse, as the trading volume and value decreased by 32.4% Week-on-Week, WoW, and 15.3% WoW, respectively.

From a sectoral…





