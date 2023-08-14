



Real Madrid have completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old was missing in action during Chelsea’s opening-day draw against Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa will serve as a replacement for Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an ACL injury days before the new season and will reportedly be out for most of the 2023–24 season.

Kepa joined Chelsea in 2018 for €80 million, a world record deal for a goalkeeper.

He made 163 appearances for the Blues, winning four trophies, including the Champions League in 2021.

Transfer: Real Madrid sign Kepa on loan from Chelsea





