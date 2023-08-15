15 LASTMA officials wounded in clash with soldiers as others vacate duty posts





By Evelyn Usman & Bolanle Rasheed, LAGOS

No fewer than 15 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have reportedly been injured in the ongoing crisis between them and some soldiers in Lagos.

Consequently, LASTMA officials withdrew from their duty posts in Lagos State, over fear of being attacked by soldiers.

From Ojota to Mile 2, there was no sight of the officials. Those on the BRT lanes were not exempted from the withdrawal either.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started last Friday, when a soldier was attacked by some LASTMA officials at Oshodi area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the soldier with an unknown identity was in a vehicle that was apprehended by LASTMA officials for violating traffic rules.

The soldier reportedly intervened by appealing to the LASTMA officials to allow the driver of the vehicle to go because of him.

But all entreaties fell on deaf ears as all passengers in the vehicle were ordered to alight, for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper