Atletico Madrid hit three past Granada to take early La Liga lead





Atletico Madrid wrapped up the opening round of the Spanish Liga season by jumping to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over promoted Granada.

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead seven minutes into first-half injury time.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on his Atletico debut, crossed and Malaga centre-back Jesus Vallejo mis-timed his clearing header nodding the ball straight to the unmarked Morata, who fired home.

Malaga levelled on 63 minutes after Yannick Carrasco lost the ball trying to dribble out of defence. Gonzalo Villar drilled a cross into the goalmouth where Samu Omorodion lifted a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Carrasco atoned with a simple assist five minutes later, rolling a short pass square to Depay who lashed a shot home from 25 metres.

“It’s an awesome goal,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone. “I’m happy for him, because he has been working very hard and knows he has to make an effort to compete for a place.”

Both teams went close,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper