Commission decries rising spate of extra-judicial killings in A-Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Re-orientation Commission, EARCOM, has decried the rising spate of extra-judicial killings across communities in the state and especially within Uyo the state capital in recent times.

The Commission’s Head of Logistics and Maintenance, Hon. Tommy Enodien who condemned the act while addressing some newsmen yesterday in Uyo, urged the citizens to stop executing extra-judicial punishment whenever suspected criminals were caught.

Enodien frowned at the recent cases where suspected thieves were roasted alive in Okopedi, , Use Offot, Ibiaku villages and Ikot Oduot in Okobo, Uyo and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas respectively.

He described jungle justice was barbaric and unacceptable.

He recalled that the State Police command has severally warned the perpetrators to desist, adding that EARCOM, wishes to remind the citizens that the prohibition order against the heinous act was still in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper