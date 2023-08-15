Kwara Assembly unveils 18 commissioner nominees





By Demola Akinyemi

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Engineer Yakubu Danladi Salihu has unveiled names of eighteen commissioner nominees sent for confirmation by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

While reading the message to his colleagues during plenary on Monday, the Speaker said that Governor AbdulRazaq complied with section 14 subsection 4 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 192 subsection 125 of the constitution.

The commissioner nominees, according to the Speaker, are Abdulganiyu Abdulazeez; Asa Local Government, Aliyu Kora Sabi; Baruten Sheu Ndanusa; Edu, Afolasade Kemi; Ekiti and Dr. Segun Ogunsola; Ifelodun.

Others include Abdulqowiy Olododo; Ilorin East, Saadat Modibbo-Kawu; Ilorin South, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman; Ilorin West, Hauwa Nuru; Ilorin West, Damilola Yusuf; Isin, Oloruntosin Thomas; Isin and Bola Olukoju; Irepodun.

Also in the list are Abubakar Abdullahi; Kaiama, John Bello; Moro, Dr Amina Al-Imam; Offa, Dr Mary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper