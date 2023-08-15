Security, welfare of citizens purpose of any leadership – Sultan





By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has said that provision of security and general welfare of citizens is the purpose of any leadership.

The Sultan was speaking when he received Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Daura who paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace in Sokoto metropolis.

He said there is need for peace to support any meaningful development in the society, adding that “we need peace to practice our religions and even worship our creator.”

The Monarch further reiterated that the purpose of any leadership is to take care of the general welfare of citizens within the society, which includes the provision of general security, says Sultan.

” It becomes necessary to advice security agencies, including the Police to take security measures towards achieving peaceful coexistence between diverse ethnic and religious bodies.

He assured the visíting AIG of his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper