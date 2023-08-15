Seplat records fatal rig incident in Delta





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Seplat Energy recorded a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig “Majestic” in the early hours of this morning.

The company confirming the incident in a statement obtained by Vanguard, stated: “Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig. It was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

“92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report.

“Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and well-being of all the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper