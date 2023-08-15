Sokoto Assembly confirms Gov. Aliyu’s 9 Commissioner-nominees





The Sokoto State House of Assembly has confirmed the request of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu for the appointment of additional nine additional Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The assembly, at its plenary sitting on Tuesday, made the confirmation after screening the nominees at a Committee of the Whole House, following a request to that effect by Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North), the Majority Leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the new nominees and 16 others confirmed by the assembly on Aug. 2, the governor has appointed 25 Commissioners for the state.

NAN also reports that those confirmed included: Aminu Bodai, Ibrahim Adare, Nura Tangaza, Shehu Chaco, Sanusi Umar, Haruna Bashar, Nasiru Binji, Sambo Danchadi and Sharehu Kamarawa.

Presenting the request, the majority leader said the governor’s appointment was in line with the provision of section 192 and other relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper