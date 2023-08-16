2 die in Ogun auto crashes





By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Two persons in the early hours of yesterday, lost their lives in separate auto crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, the first collision occurred at midnight near Heyden Petrol Station and involved two adult males.

Spokesperson for FRSC in Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, disclosed that one person lost his life in the accident, while the second individual emerged unhurt.

Okpe said the vehicle involved in the accident was unidentifiable, suggesting a potential hit-and-run case. The deceased’s body was transported to Idera morgue in Sagamu.

According to her, “The second accident took place around 04:25a.m, near the toll gate on the Sagamu-Abeokuta route.”

Okpe stated that a Mack tipper truck (JBD483ZY) was involved in the crash and appeared to be speeding, resulting in the loss of control.

“The probable cause of the solo accident was excessive speed, which led to loss…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper