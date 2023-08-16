Alvan Ikoku: Panel indicts Okorocha over forceful acquisition of land





•Araraume, Uche Nwosu, Anwuka to lose houses

The Committee set up by Imo State Government for the recovery of land belonging to Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE), yesterday, indicted former governor Rochas Okorocha for using brute force to disposses the college of its land.

Submitting its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to AIFCE.

The report which was signed by the Chairman,Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and the secretary, B F Anyanwu, regretted that Okorocha,as governor, used brute force including the military and hoodlums to snatch the land from the College after which he allocated or sold same to his top associates.

Those who benefited from the bazaar and have been similarly asked to vacate the land included two of Okorocha”s in laws, Dr Uzoma Anwuka and Kingsley Uju.

Apart from Okorocha”s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper