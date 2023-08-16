Harsh economy: Buhari spent 96% of national income on debt — Oshiomhole





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

FORMER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited an economy in which the nation’s revenue was barely enough to service its debt burden, spending 96 per cent of its income.

Senator Oshiomhole also said there was no quick fix to the nation’s economy because what he (Tinubu) inherited was a precarious situation. The lawmaker, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, spoke after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa.

Oshiomhole said: “The issue of the economy is work in progress. There is no quick fix. The Federal Government inherited a terrible economic situation. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden.

Spending 96 per cent, which is to say every N100, 000 Nigeria earns, N96,000 is used to repay debts and to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper