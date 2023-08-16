Kumuyi harps on focus as Deeper Life marks 50th anniversary





By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that marching forward with focus is beneficial for future destiny, even as Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM celebrated her 50th anniversary.

Kumuyi who is the founder of DCLM said this during the 50th anniversary celebration of DCLM which started in 1973 with a bible study of 15 members at the clergy’s official residence in Flat 2, Faculty of Education Campus, University of Lagos, Akoka, has risen to about 5.3 million people across 150 countries.

In his message, titled ‘Marching forward with Fresh Vision into Future Destiny’, Kumuyi said: “For total commitment and consecration we must set our mind, goals, ways, vision and focus on marching forward with fresh vision into the future.

Marching forward comes with a command; commission and courage.“50 years have come and gone and there’s a new start, a new platform to rise higher and go beyond…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper