Man, 58, defiles 6-yr-old girl in Niger





By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

A fifty-eight-year-old man, Yau Ibrahim has been arraigned before the Angwan Senior Magistrate Court in Minna, Niger state for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a six-year-old girl.

The suspect who is from Kundun village in Rafi local government area of Niger State was arraigned before the court on two count charges which bothers on unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, sexual abuse and exploitation which according to the police prosecutor Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta contravenes section 26 (2) and 27 (2) of the Niger Child Right and Protection law of Niger State 2021 as amended.

The police first information report (FIR) stated that one Abdullahi Dauda of Kundun village in Rafi local government had reported to the Kagara Divisional police command that the defendant of the same address lured his six-year-old granddaughter to his room and sexually abused her.

The report further revealed that the accused had confessed to the crime during…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper