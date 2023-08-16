Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super cup





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester City have defeated Sevilla on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup following their treble-winning success, last season.

The UEFA Champions league winners claimed a nervy 5-4 win on penalties.

Cole Palmer scored in the 64th minute to equalise for Pep Guardiola’s side as a 1-1 draw forced the tie to penalties.

Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar after nine successful penalties from both sides.

The win ensured Manchester City added another trophy to their cabinet days after losing to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper