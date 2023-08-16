Ministerial list: Tinubu allots portfolios to cabinet nominees [See full list]





President Bola Tinubu, has allocated portfolio to his ministerial nominees.

The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelae.

According to the list, Mr. Wale Edun is the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Bunmi Tunji is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, is Bosun Tuani, Ishak Salako, Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management,

In the new list, the immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Minister of Works, respectively.

SEE FULL LIST: Ministerial Portfolios

South West

Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy —- Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishaq Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper