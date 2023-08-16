NAF’s helicopter crash: Villagers flee communities





•Army confirms soldiers killing, deploys heavy equipment •Tinubu mourns soldiers’ deat

By Kingsley Omonobi & Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Residents of Chukuba communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, LGA, of Niger State, where MI 171 Airforce Helicopter crashed Monday are fleeing the villages in drove, following heavy deployment of troop and equipment by the army.

Recall that the MI 171 Helicopter carrying casualties of bandits’ ambush of Soldiers in Zenguru, Wushishi LGA of the state, crashed in Chukuba, Shiroro LGA.

No fewer than 21 soldiers and officers were reportedly killed, while over 50 bandits were also eliminated in the in the Sunday ambush.

Tinubu mourns

The fleeing villagers who are predominantly, farmers and fishermen are said to be trooping to the neighbouring villages of Erena, Gwada and Zumba for safety.

Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Akilu Ishaku, told Journalists that most residents of the communities were fleeing the area for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper